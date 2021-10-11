About the role

Consumer Action Law Centre has a vacancy for a Director of Operations. Reporting to the CEO you’ll be managing our Operations Team with responsibility for all aspects of office operations, the management of technology and communications systems, logistic support, and coordination of compliance requirements for the Board and CEO.

Specifically, the role will:

Be accountable for all aspects of office operation

Oversee and coordinate reporting and data

Act as Company Secretary to the Board

Manage the development and implementation of the ICT strategy

Rewards and Benefits

Join a highly engaged team

Option of compressed hours with one RDO per fortnight

16 weeks parental leave, purchased leave scheme available

Comprehensive training and development opportunities

Salary range $107,000 to $118,000

The successful applicant will have:

The Director Operations requires an administration specialist with typically at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role;

Ideally, the incumbent should have experience in a community legal centre or similar NFP or community sector setting as well as experience in a professional environment or as an executive assistant;

A high level of literacy and numeracy is needed with an understanding of budgeting, accounts payable/receivable concepts and basic accounting principles;

Experience in various enterprise platforms in desktop and cloud environments is essential. Particularly an advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 suite and familiarity with VOIP call centre software and client information management systems;

In addition, the role requires familiarity with technical Information, typically gained via prior experience in server and SAAS environments, familiarity with computing processes, technical specifications, and awareness of emergent technologies.

Applications due close of business 3rd November 2021. Your cover Letter and CV should be emailed to Recruitment@consumeraction.org.au

Download the Position Description

About Consumer Action Law Centre

Consumer Action Law Centre is an award winning campaign-focused organisation with a vision for a just marketplace where people have power and business play fair. As a high impact advocacy organisation they influence change in policy, law and industry practice across a range of consumer issues. The centre’s advocacy is based upon its direct services, provided by dedicated and highly qualified teams of lawyers and financial counsellors who advise, assist and represent vulnerable and disadvantaged consumers across Victoria. The Centre is particularly focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

Consumer Action Law Centre is committed to building a diverse workforce. We strongly encourage applications from First Nations people, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, people of all ages, and LGBTIQA+ people. If we can make any adjustments or modifications to standard recruitment processes that will support and enable your application, please contact us at recruitment@consumeraction.org.au