This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, classified under ‘special measures’ of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Consumer Action Law Centre has a vacancy for a First Nations Engagement Leader. Reporting to the Director Service Development and Partnerships, you’ll contribute to Consumer Action’s aim of identifying and acting on the systemic consumer, credit and debt issues impacting on Aboriginal communities.

We provide free legal and financial counselling help to help people who have debts they can’t afford, so they can pay their rent or mortgage and put food on the table. We can also help when people have paid for things that don’t work or that they can’t afford, like second-hand cars or expensive mobile phone contracts.

This role is available on a Full Time or Part Time basis.

Download the position description for the role

Specifically, the role will:

Lead our community engagement with other community legal centres such as Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service and Djirra.

Develop and provide outreach sessions that meet the needs of the community.

Build relationships with other ACCOs like VACCHO and VAHS, as well as local Aboriginal co-ops across the state.

Rewards and Benefits:

Join a highly engaged team

Option of compressed hours with one RDO per fortnight

Superannuation on unpaid Parental Leave after 12 months service

16 weeks parental leave, purchased leave scheme available

5 days of Special Leave for Christmas Closedown

Comprehensive training and development opportunities

Salary range $91,474 to $95,530

The successful applicant will have:

Comprehensive knowledge of Victorian Aboriginal Communities

Experience working with the Victorian Aboriginal Community

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with First Nations peoples and organisations to build rapport and establish relationships with a wide range of audiences both within communities, across the organisation and with external stakeholders.

Skill in building and maintaining networks.

Ability to work with autonomy to plan work and balance a range of activities to meet deadlines, complete tasks and execute specific client and/or project activities.

Demonstrated collaborative skills and ability to work effectively with and through others; shows consideration, concern and respect for others’ feelings and ideas; accommodates and works well with the different working styles of others.

Enthusiastic team member with a “can-do” attitude, proactive approach and willingness to solve problems.

Good writing skills with intermediate skills Microsoft Word and Excel.

How to apply:

Applications due close of business, 10 December 2021. Your cover Letter and CV should be emailed to Recruitment@consumeraction.org.au

About Consumer Action Law Centre:

Consumer Action Law Centre is an award winning campaign-focused organisation with a vision for a just marketplace where people have power and business play fair. As a high impact advocacy organisation, Consumer Action influences change in policy, law and industry practice across a range of consumer issues. The centre’s advocacy is based upon its direct services, provided by dedicated and highly qualified teams of lawyers and financial counsellors who advise, assist and represent vulnerable and disadvantaged consumers across Victoria. The Centre is particularly focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

Consumer Action Law Centre is committed to building a diverse workforce. We strongly encourage applications from First Nations people, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, people of all ages, and LGBTIQA+ people. If we can make any adjustments or modifications to standard recruitment processes that will support and enable your application, please contact us at recruitment@consumeraction.org.au